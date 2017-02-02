The Plaza to host job fair

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will host a job fair to hire employees for its rooftop pool and deli-style restaurant from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The property will be hiring for seasonal, full-time and part-time positions. Available positions for the newly renovated pool area include bartender, apprentice bartender, cocktail Server, cashier, lifeguard and cook.

The restaurant, Brightside — Breakfast and Burgers, to open in March, will be hiring a general manager, fountain workers and food runners.

The fair will be held on the third floor of the Plaza’s Convention Hall in Boulder Rooms A and B.

Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application in advance available online and to bring copies of their résumé to the job fair.