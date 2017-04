Man dead in morning crash in North Las Vegas

One man is dead following an early morning car accident on Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The man, 65, was driving a Kia Soul westbound on Civic Center and may have failed to stop for a red light, police said. The Kia was struck by truck traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said investigators don’t believe speed or impairment was a factor. The deceased will be identified by the Coroner’s office.